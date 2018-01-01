Pochettino 'the best choice' for United, says Stam, as search for Mourinho replacement commences

With Jose Mourinho out at Old Trafford, speculation is rampant over who may get the job on a full-time basis and the Spurs man is a leading contender

Manchester United will be able to tempt Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham Hotspur, according to former Red Devils defender Jaap Stam, who believes the Argentine is “the best choice”.

Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from Old Trafford on Tuesday has sparked fevered speculation over who could replace the Portuguese in the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams going forward.

Ex-United forward Ole Gunner Solskjaer has taken over on an interim basis while the club looks for a permanent successor, and ex-Stretford End favourite Stam thinks that Spurs manager Pochettino is the strongest candidate to be handed the gig.

“He is the best choice,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports News. “He's got a lot of experience working in the UK with Southampton and Tottenham.

“He's good in building a team, plays attractive football, playing out from the back to score goals and win games. I would say that's my choice.

“I think they can [get him]. There's been a discussion at Spurs about not spending money on players, I think he is the type of manager who wants to invest every year and improve - at United he gets to do that.

“They've got the money to do that. For him, that would be the ultimate step.”

Pochettino has previously stated a desire to take Tottenham into their new stadium as manager, which was originally scheduled to take place this season.

However, delays now dictate that Spurs are unlikely to move in until next campaign and with the Argentine also the target of speculation over a move to Real Madrid in recent months, Stam thinks that United will successfully prise him away for London.

“The only thing is, and that's a pity for Tottenham, there's always a bigger club and that's United,” he added.

“They've always got that little bit more to spend, they're bigger all over the world. For a manager it's 'if I want to work at the top I need to be there to really show myself'.

“It doesn't matter if they're in the new stadium now or in the next season - if the opportunity is there then he wants to go.”

Stam added that while he was surprised by former teammate Solskjaer’s appointment on a temporary basis, he thinks the Norwegian will bring a new sense of freedom to the squad at Carrington.

Stam - who is seeking a return to management - joked "it would have been nice" to hear from United in their search for a caretaker boss, saying "I'm free as well".

“He wants to play attacking football, as a personality he can work with young players, give them a certain feeling, which is what they need,” he further stated.

“Sometimes they need to be released from something that brings out that feeling of freedom. I think Ole is that type of manager.”