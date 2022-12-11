Pochettino reveals he wants to stay at highest level & challenge for Champions League after managing Mbappe, Messi & Neymar

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he wants to stay in the hunt for the Champions League when he returns to management after leaving PSG in the summer.

Admits he wants to stay at top

Difficult to drop down after managing PSG

Doesn't want to work on a project again

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino left PSG in the summer after an underwhelming spell in the French capital. The Argentine failed to get the best out of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar and subsequently parted ways with the club. He has admitted he would like to manage a club on a similar level to PSG when he is next in the dugout.

WHAT HE SAID: The admission came after Pochettino was asked what sort of project he would like to undertake next. "Today talking about projects in football is very difficult," he told Relevo. "There are few lucky ones who can be involved in a project in the medium or long term, there is more and more demand and less patience in the clubs. The main objective is to win and at the same time create a structure that gives you a livelihood to maintain it.

"After being in a club with Mbappe, Messi, Neymar... It is normal that we seek to maintain the level, although that is the best. But yes, a club that gives you the chance to go for the biggest [prizes], like winning the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perhaps Pochettino's best spell in club management fell at Tottenham. Despite not winning anything, he is revered within the Spurs fan base, helping them reach their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? The former Spurs boss has made it clear he will only take a top job next - which explains his decision to snub struggling Aston Villa. Where that will be remains to be seen, but things will likely become clearer in the second half of the season.