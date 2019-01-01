‘Pochettino has it great at Spurs and won’t leave’ - Redknapp sees no substance to exit speculation

The former Tottenham boss would be “very surprised” if the highly-rated Argentine opted to walk away from a role in north London this summer

Mauricio Pochettino has “a great situation” at , says Harry Redknapp, with the former Spurs boss saying he would be “very surprised” to see the Argentine move on.

Speculation has suggested that the man currently at the helm in north London could be lured to pastures new this summer.

Pochettino has done little to quash those rumours, with the 47-year-old stating that he plans to make a decision on his future after the Champions League final.

That contest is due to take place in Madrid on Saturday, with Tottenham taking on Premier League rivals .

It could prove to be Pochettino’s final game in a position he has filled for five years, but Redknapp is not expecting that to be the case.

He told the Daily Mail: “I'd be surprised if he did [go].

“I think he knows he's got a great situation at Tottenham. Everything is in place, the team is great, training ground, stadium.

“I think he has got a great job there and I'd be very surprised if he looked elsewhere. He surely knows when he is well off and he is well off at Tottenham.”

European glory would likely sway Pochettino towards staying put and Redknapp believes Spurs are destined to claim a first European Cup triumph.

He added on a side that staged a stunning semi-final second-leg comeback against to book a date with Liverpool: “You just get the feeling that Tottenham have got their name on the trophy.

“They've gone through when they looked like going out in the knockout stages, last-minute goals in other games got them through.

“It's been drama after drama after drama – the game away with VAR.

“I've just got the feeling that Tottenham have got their name on the trophy this year – I really do.

“I'm a big fan of both clubs, I'm a big Liverpool fan, but I've just got a feeling that Tottenham, it could well be their year.”

Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal in the form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but Redknapp sees Spurs boasting an impressive cutting edge of their own.

He said: “Tottenham are dangerous. Tottenham are an excellent team.

“If Harry Kane is fit and you've got a forward line of Kane, Lucas Moura, Son, Dele Alli in behind – it's a bit of a scary proposition.

“Both teams are great going forward, attacking full-backs. I'll be very surprised if we see a boring game. I think there will be goals.”