Pochettino delighted with Tottenham youngsters' character in Bayern win

The Argentine watched as three of his young players stepped up to score in the penalty shoot-out victory over the Bundesliga champions

Mauricio Pochettino thinks the experience of beating and in the Audi Cup was a valuable one for the youngest members of his squad.

Spurs lifted the pre-season trophy after a penalty shoot-out win over the Bundesliga champions following a 2-2 draw, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in the week.

One final friendly with follows before the Premier League season kicks off against , and Pochettino thinks his side are looking in good nick.

"It was a very positive experience,” he told the club’s website. “I am so happy with the performance and behaviour of the players.

"We are learning a lot and improving a lot every day. I am so happy and we keep going.

"When you play a team like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, always to have this sort of experience is an amazing thing for the players - for the young players and of course for the senior players to build their fitness and be stronger every day.

“We are having a very tough pre-season but we are competing very well and if we create this habit to compete really well, of course it's going to help us in the season to try to fight for big things."

Pochettino has given game time to plenty of Spurs’ young guns over the course of pre-season. Jack Roles, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga stepped up against Bayern to score the last three penalties in a 6-5 win.

He has been impressed with what he has seen so far, noting that they have shown their character as much as their talent.

"No doubt about that,” Pochettino added.

“They showed great character in Singapore and in playing against and and now against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“It's clear that we have young players, maybe with not too much experience, but with great character and personality and that is a very important thing."

Spurs may have to turn to their youth players after an injury to stand-in right-back Juan Foyth provided the sole disappointment against Bayern.

The international was stretchered off after twisting his ankle in the second half, after himself coming on as a substitute.

Following Kieran Trippier’s move to and an injury to Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters is currently the most senior right-back in the squad.