PKNS move up to 4th in the Super League after easy win over Felda

PKNS FC dominated from start to finish to go into the international break on a positive note after achieving an easy 2-0 win over Felda United.

There was only one team in the match between PKNS and Felda as the home side used their home advantage to great effect to come away with all three points at Shah Alam Stadium. It was all PKNS in the one-sided match with Felda struggling to find any cohesion in the attacking third of the pitch.

Norazlan Razali was undeniably the busier of the two goalkeepers as PKNS grab control of the match from the first whistle and never let go of their dominance. Twice he was tested early on, both times reacting well to tip away goal-bound shots from Romel Morales and Gabriel Guera.

However in the 23rd minute, Norazlan finally conceded when his defence failed to clear their lines following a PKNS corner kick and Morales was allowed the time inside the box to take an extra touch before slamming home the opening goal of the match. That was Morales' third goal in the campaign this season.

The Red Ants would continue their ascendency in the match but just could not find the next goal in the first half. The next best chance fell to the feet of Cambodian Chan Vathanaka, who crashed a free kick against the post in the third minute of added time in the first half.

Nidzam Jamil's side never really found their groove in the match with neither Abdul Azim Rahim nor Kei Ikeda receiving enough support from the support or saw enough of the ball to cause the joint-meanest defence in the Super League any concern.

After the restart, it didn't take long for PKNS to double their lead. With only two minutes played, Gabriel Guerra found space on the left hand side and his delivery into the box was perfect for the on-rushing Tamirlan Kozubaev to head in his first ever goal for his new club.

Having ploughed a lone furore up front to no avail, Azim was finally taken out of his misery in the 58th minute when Nidzam replaced him with Malaysia under-23 star Danial Amier to add more structure to Felda's midfield but PKNS continued to hold the away side at arm's length.

But in the 81st minute, Felda did finally produce a decent chance when Masaki Watanabe's header had to be pushed off the line by PKNS keeper Zarif Irfan, who reacted well considering he had very little to do in the preceeding minutes before that.

The win sees PKNS move up to fourth in the table after Melaka suffered a defeat away to Terengganu FC with Felda dropping to eight following Perak's win over PJ City FC. When the league resumes later this month, PKNS will go away to PJ City whille Felda has a tough home fixture against Pahang.

