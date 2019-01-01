Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equals Dennis Bergkamp’s 22-year Arsenal record

The 30-year-old becomes the second Gunner to get as many as seven goals in the club’s first seven English topflight matches of a season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined an exclusive goalscoring club on Monday, as his goal against saw him become the second man to score at least seven goals in the first seven matches of a Premier League season.

Aubameyang ensured the cracker at Old Trafford ended 1-1 after erasing Scott McTominay's first-half strike as VAR overruled the linesman’s offside call.

Thanks to his heroics, the 2015 African Player of the Year now takes his place in north London side’s history alongside club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who had achieved the feat in 1997-98 season.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first @Arsenal player to score as many as seven goals in the Gunners' first seven Premier League games of a season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98. Heavenly. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

And to underline his efficiency, it was the Gabon international’s 14th goal in his last 14 starts for the Emirates Stadium giants.

Following the draw against Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s team, Unai Emery’s men are fourth in the Premier League with 12 points from seven fixtures.

After Thursday’s clash with Standard Liege, Aubameyang will be looking to extend his scoring streak at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.