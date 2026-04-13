Physical altercation between Arjen Robben and Wilfred Genee filmed on an amateur pitch

Arjen Robben shoved Wilfred Genee on Sunday after taking exception to Genee’s intervention in a touchline discussion with the referee.

Robben currently coaches FC Groningen’s Under-14 side, which faced Viktoria’s Under-14s on Sunday; Genee’s son plays for the latter club.

The league leaders won 1–0 to stay top, with FC Groningen second. After the final whistle, Robben confronted the match official, and Genee intervened.









Robben then shoved the Vandaag Inside presenter away, saying, “You’re not getting involved.” Genee steadied himself on the advertising hoarding and did not move further.



