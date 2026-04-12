Photo: Yamal vows to deliver an NBA-style thriller against Atlético

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal remains confident that his side can overturn Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Immediately after the first leg at the Camp Nou, and despite the shock of a 2-0 defeat, Yamal posted a defiant message on Instagram: “It’s not over yet.”

Less than 48 hours before the return leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, and fresh from his impressive showing in the Catalan derby, the youngster is still fuelling hope.

This time he shared a picture of basketball legend LeBron James celebrating the 2016 NBA title won with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the image carries an implicit message of belief in a comeback on Tuesday.

That image is not just a celebratory snapshot; it documents the Cleveland Cavaliers’ remarkable 2016 Finals comeback, when they overturned a 1–3 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors and win the title.

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