Philadelphia vs NYCFC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's a clash between two Eastern Conference heavyweights looking to bolster their postseason prospects

Philadelphia welcome New York City FC in an MLS encounter this weekend, as the pair look to further cement their contender status for the 2022 campaign.

Both teams are sat in the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference and could strike a decisive blow in the race for the postseason if they come out on top of their opponent.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Philadelphia roster Goalkeepers Freese, Bendik, Blake Defenders Real, Elliott, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Sorenson, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, Bedoya, Turner, McGlynn, Bueno, Aaronson, Flach, Sullivan, Craig Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Santos, Burke, Donovan

A slew of draws has steadied the Union around the top four in the Eastern Conference this season, but a lack of recent wins means they haven't quite pushed their way forward like they might have hoped.

The chance of a major scalp against their visitors from the Big Apple might just do the trick to fire them onwards.

Predicted Philadelphia starting XI: Blake; Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Harriel; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdag; Carranza, Burke

Position NYCFC roster Goalkeepers Johnson, Barraza, Mizell Defenders Gloster, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Martins, Callens, Amundsen, McFarlane, Gray, Owusu, Latinovich, Benalcazar Midfielders Morales, Moralez, Jasson, Zelalem, Acevedo, Pereira, Parks, Haak Forwards Thiago, Heber, Castellanos, Rodríguez, O'Toole, Jimenez, Magno

They may be out of the U.S. Open Cup now but everything else is looking pretty rosy for New York City right now.

They sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference heading into this weekend, with games in hand on several rivals too - and can stretch themselves a little more with a neat victory too.

Predicted NYCFC starting XI: Johnson; Gray, Martins, Callens, Amundsen; Parks, Morales; Rodriguez, Moralez, Magno; Castellanos

Last five results

Philadelphia results NYCFC results Philadelphia 1-1 Cincinnati (Jun 18) New York Red Bulls 3-0 NYCFC (May 25) New England 1-1 Philadelphia (May 28) NYCFC 1-1 Colorado (Jun 19) Portland 0-2 Philadelphia (May 22) Minnesota 0–1 NYCFC (May 28) Philadelphia 0-0 Inter Miami (May 18) NYCFC 1-0 New England (May 25) Philadelphia 1-1 New York Red Bulls (May 14) NYCFC 1-0 Chicago (May 22)

Head-to-head