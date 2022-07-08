Philadelphia vs D.C. United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's the first clash of the year between two Eastern Conference heavyweights looking to bolster their postseason prospects

D.C. United is set to face the Philadelphia Union on Friday in MLS action. The Union is second in the Eastern Conference, while D.C. United is 13th.

These teams last met in August, with D.C. United winning 3-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Philadelphia roster Goalkeepers Freese, Bendik, Blake Defenders Real, Elliott, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Sorenson, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, Bedoya, Turner, McGlynn, Bueno, Aaronson, Flach, Sullivan, Craig Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Santos, Burke, Donovan

Philadelphia enters this match with 30 points on the season. The team has won seven of its 18 matches, but it’s real advantage has come from draws, as it has nine of them this season, the most in the MLS.

In its most recent match, Philadelphia drew Columbus 0-0. The Union were dominated in time of possession and shots, as it held the ball for just 35% of the match and took four shots, just a quarter of what Columbus took.

On the season, Dániel Gazdag leads the team in goals with seven.

Predicted Philadelphia starting XI: Findlay, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Flach, Bedoya, Mbaizo, Gazdag, Donovan, Burke; Blake

Position D.C. United roster Goalkeepers Romo, Kempin, Hamid, Zamudio Defenders Samake, Odoi-Atsem, Hines-Ike, Smith, Najar, Birnbaum, Sargis, Pines, Gressel, Greene, Hope-Gund, Alfaro, Guediri Midfielders Canouse, Durkin, Flores, Skundrich, Djeffal, Garay, Hopkins, Nyeman, Ku-Dipietro, Freeman, Landry Forwards Estrada, Kamara, Fountas, Perez, Smith, Robertha, Yow, Liadi

DC United enters this match after an exciting win on Monday, with the team beating Orlando City 5-3. Taxiarchis Fountas scored three goals in the match, including a pair of goals within the first 10 minutes. Kimarni Smith and Nigel Robertha also scored goals.

Despite the win, DC United is still mired down in the standings, with its 17 points tying it with Chicago for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Unsurprisingly after his hat trick, Fountas leads the team in goals scored this season with nine.

Predicted D.C. United starting XI: Guediri, Hines-Ike, Birnbaum, Pines, Gressel, Durkin, Skundrich, Estrada, Fountas, Kamara; Romo

Last five results

Philadelphia results D.C. United results Columbus 0-0 Philadelphia (Jul 3) Orlando City 3-5 D.C. United (Jul 4) Chicago 1-0 Philadelphia (Jun 29) D.C. United 1-3 Nashville (Jun 25) Philadelphia 2-1 NYCFC (Jun 26) Chicago 1-0 D.C. United (Jun 18) Philadelphia 1-1 Cincinnati (Jun 18) NYRB 4-1 D.C. United (May 28) New England 1-1 Philadelphia (May 28) D.C. United 2-2 Toronto (May 21)

Head-to-head