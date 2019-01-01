Petro Atletico v Gor Mahia FC: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The Angolans will be looking for their first win after going down 2-1 in the first match against Algerian club NA Hussein Dey

Gor Mahia will be aiming at getting at least one point against Petro Atletico in their second Group D game on Wednesday.

It is set to be an explosive match considering the fact that the home team lost their opening game against NA Hussein Dey of Algeria.

The Angolan side is, however, strong at home and has managed to win four of their last five Caf Confederation Cup while Gor Mahia has struggled to win away matches, recording just one victory in their last eight away games.

Game Petro Atletico vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, February 13 Time 7:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on SuperSport.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 NONE

Squads & Team News

The hosts have at least every player available for their game against the Kenya side. Vladimiro Etson is expected to be fit for the game and will lead the attack against the East African side.

Probable XI for Petro: Gerson, Afonso, Danilson, Wilson, Diogenes, Herenilson, Carneiro, Agostinho, Azulao, Etson and Karanga.

Position Missing players Defenders Philemon Otieno, Wellington Ochieng'

Philemon Otieno and Jacques Tuyisenge are missing due to suspension, veteran striker Dennis Oliech hurt his leg during training and has not yet recovered; same as Ernest Wendo, who picked a knock in training. Wellington Ochieng is down with Malaria meaning he is also out.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Momanyi, Batambuze, Shakava, Onyango, Muguna, Kahata, Okeyo, Kipkirui, Omondi and Mustafa.

Match Preview

Petro Atletico has just made a return to the continental scene after a three-year absence, but they have so far performed well. In the eleven matches played, they have won six, drawn three and lost twice.

Gor Mahia have been present in the Caf assignments for quite some time and they will be coming into the match as favourites. They met during the quarter-finals of the Caf Cup way back in 1993 whereby the Angolan side progressed after winning in the penalty shootouts, following a barren draw in both legs.

Petro are currently placed third in the Girabola league with twenty-seven points having won eight matches, drawn three and lost two games. They have scored eighteen goals in the process and have conceded seven.

K’Ogalo have managed to accumulate a total of twenty-two points from the eleven games played in the Kenyan league; they have won seven, drawn one and lost three times. The team has also managed to score nineteen goals and conceded just seven.

The absence of Oliech will surely be a huge blow for the Kenyan champions as the veteran striker was among the scorers when they hammered Zamalek of Egypt 4-2 in their Group D opener played in Nairobi just a week ago.