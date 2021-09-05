Peru vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Peru and Venezuela will look to find some much-needed Qatar 2022 World Cup momentum when they face off in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Nacional in Lima this weekend.
La Blanquirroja and La Vinotinto occupy the bottom two spots in their federation-wide group, but could still feasibly keep themselves in the hunt with victory over the other.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Peru vs Venezuela
|Date
|September 5, 2021
|Times
|9pm ET, 6pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Peru roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda
|Defenders
|Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez, Lora
|Midfielders
|Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa, Tavara
|Forwards
|Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Lapadula
Ricardo Gareca presided over a first World Cup appearance at Russia 2018 for almost four decades, but he will know that a drastic turnaround in fortunes is needed to figure in Qatar next year.
His squad is an experienced one however and they will hope to be able to seize the advantage when they host their fellow down-on-their-luck visitors in the capital.
Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero.
|Position
|Venezuela roster
|Goalkeepers
|Farinez, Graterol, Romo
|Defenders
|Rosales, A. Gonzalez, Villanueva, Velazquez, Hernandez, Chancellor, A. Martinez, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez*, Carrillo*
|Midfielders
|Rincon, Otero, Murillo, Moreno, Savarino, Soltedo, Manzano, Jose Martinez, Castillo, Bello
|Forwards
|Rondon, Josef Martinez, Hurtado, Ramirez, Vargas*
*denotes uncapped player
Interim boss Leonardo Gonzalez has not enjoyed the cleanest start to his tenure in charge, but a defeat against Copa America holders Argentina is unlikely to be a black mark upon his character.
Even so, the heat is on for him to prove that his side - who have never reached the World Cup - can avoid picking up the wooden spoon in another qualification campaign.
Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; A. Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Velazquez, O. Gonzalez; Savarino, Rincon, Jose Martinez, Soltedo; Ramirez, Josef Martinez.
Last five results
|Peru results
|Venezuela results
|Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2)
|Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2)
|Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9)
|Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27)
|Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5)
|Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20)
|Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay (Jul 2)
|Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (Jun 17)
|Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27)
|Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (Jun 13)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/27/2021
|Venezuela 0-1 Peru
|6/15/2019
|Venezuela 0-0 Peru
|3/24/2017
|Venezuela 2-2 Peru
|3/24/2016
|Peru 2-2 Venezuela
|6/18/2015
|Peru 1-0 Venezuela