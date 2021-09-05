Peru vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Blanquirroja and La Vinotinto occupy the bottom spots in their qualification group but are not down and out just yet as the halfway mark approaches

Peru and Venezuela will look to find some much-needed Qatar 2022 World Cup momentum when they face off in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Nacional in Lima this weekend.

Watch Peru vs Venezuela on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

La Blanquirroja and La Vinotinto occupy the bottom two spots in their federation-wide group, but could still feasibly keep themselves in the hunt with victory over the other.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Peru vs Venezuela Date September 5, 2021 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda Defenders Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez, Lora Midfielders Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa, Tavara Forwards Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Lapadula

Ricardo Gareca presided over a first World Cup appearance at Russia 2018 for almost four decades, but he will know that a drastic turnaround in fortunes is needed to figure in Qatar next year.

His squad is an experienced one however and they will hope to be able to seize the advantage when they host their fellow down-on-their-luck visitors in the capital.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero.

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Graterol, Romo Defenders Rosales, A. Gonzalez, Villanueva, Velazquez, Hernandez, Chancellor, A. Martinez, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez*, Carrillo* Midfielders Rincon, Otero, Murillo, Moreno, Savarino, Soltedo, Manzano, Jose Martinez, Castillo, Bello Forwards Rondon, Josef Martinez, Hurtado, Ramirez, Vargas*

*denotes uncapped player

Interim boss Leonardo Gonzalez has not enjoyed the cleanest start to his tenure in charge, but a defeat against Copa America holders Argentina is unlikely to be a black mark upon his character.

Even so, the heat is on for him to prove that his side - who have never reached the World Cup - can avoid picking up the wooden spoon in another qualification campaign.

Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; A. Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Velazquez, O. Gonzalez; Savarino, Rincon, Jose Martinez, Soltedo; Ramirez, Josef Martinez.

Last five results

Peru results Venezuela results Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20) Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (Jun 17) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (Jun 13)

Head-to-head