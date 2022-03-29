Peru vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Peru is set to take on Paraguay on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

As of game time, Peru holds the final qualification spot in CONMEBOL, as it sits in fifth place, which would send it to the inter-confederation playoff if things hold. Paraguay has been eliminated from advancing.

This is the second meeting of these teams during this World Cup qualifying cycle, with the first coming back in October of 2020, when the two sides drew 2-2. It was scoreless at half-time before a player from each side scored twice in the second half; Andre Carrillo for Peru and Angel Romero for Paraguay.

Ahead of the World Cup qualifier, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Peru vs Paraguay Date March 29, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 5 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Caceda, Campos Defenders Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Zambrano, Trauco, Ramos, Advincula, Callens, Araujo, Lora Midfielders Calcaterra, Pena, Cueva, Tapia, Cartagena, Gonzales, Carrillo, Yotun, Flores, Ballon, Costa, Garcia, Concha Forwards Lapadula, Valera, Ormeno

Peru’s path forward is simple: win and the team is heading to the playoff round in June where it will face the AFC representative.

La Blanquirroja is looking to return to the World Cup for the second time in a row. Before appearing in Russia in 2018, Peru hadn’t played on football’s biggest stage since 1982.

Christian Cueva, the 30-year-old midfielder for Al-Fateh, has been the top goalscorer during this window for Peru, with five of them so far.

Projected Peru starting XI: Callens, Zambrano, Tapia, Trauco, Advíncula, Yotún, Peña, Cueva, Carrillo, Lapadula; Gallese

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Silva, Fernandez, Gonzalez, S. Rojas Defenders Alonso, Balbuena, R. Rojas, Espinola, Alderete, Torres, Zarate Midfielders O. Romero, Ortiz, Sanchez, Cubas, Florentin, Colman, Medina, Galarza, Gomez Forwards A. Romero, Enciso, Ferreira

Los Guaraníes sits in eight place in the standings with 16 points. While the team won’t be advancing, it could still play spoiler. Last week, Paraguay defeated Ecuador 3-1, the first win for Paraguay since September, which ended a run of five losses and two draws.

This will be the third World Cup in a row that Paraguay will miss.

Angel Romero of Cruz Azul has four goals so far in this competition, though two of them came way back on the first matchday.

Projected Paraguay starting XI: Gomez, Balbuena, Cubas, Riveros, Rojas, Ortíz, Almiron, Sanchez, Enciso, Morales; Silva

Last five results

Peru results Paraguay results Uruguay 1-0 Peru (Mar 24) Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador (Mar 24) Peru 1-1 Ecuador (Feb 1) Brazil 4-0 Paraguay (Feb 1) Colombia 0-1 Peru (Jan 28) Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Jan 27) Peru 3-0 Jamaica (Jan 20) Colombia 0-0 Paraguay (Nov 16 2021) Peru 1-1 Panama (Jan 16) Paraguay 0-1 Chile (Nov 11 2021)

Head-to-head