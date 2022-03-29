Peru vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Peru is set to take on Paraguay on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
As of game time, Peru holds the final qualification spot in CONMEBOL, as it sits in fifth place, which would send it to the inter-confederation playoff if things hold. Paraguay has been eliminated from advancing.Watch Peru vs Paraguay on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
This is the second meeting of these teams during this World Cup qualifying cycle, with the first coming back in October of 2020, when the two sides drew 2-2. It was scoreless at half-time before a player from each side scored twice in the second half; Andre Carrillo for Peru and Angel Romero for Paraguay.
Ahead of the World Cup qualifier, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Peru vs Paraguay
|Date
|March 29, 2022
|Times
|7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 5
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Peru roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gallese, Caceda, Campos
|Defenders
|Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Zambrano, Trauco, Ramos, Advincula, Callens, Araujo, Lora
|Midfielders
|Calcaterra, Pena, Cueva, Tapia, Cartagena, Gonzales, Carrillo, Yotun, Flores, Ballon, Costa, Garcia, Concha
Forwards
|Lapadula, Valera, Ormeno
Peru’s path forward is simple: win and the team is heading to the playoff round in June where it will face the AFC representative.
La Blanquirroja is looking to return to the World Cup for the second time in a row. Before appearing in Russia in 2018, Peru hadn’t played on football’s biggest stage since 1982.
Christian Cueva, the 30-year-old midfielder for Al-Fateh, has been the top goalscorer during this window for Peru, with five of them so far.
Projected Peru starting XI: Callens, Zambrano, Tapia, Trauco, Advíncula, Yotún, Peña, Cueva, Carrillo, Lapadula; Gallese
|Position
|Paraguay roster
|Goalkeepers
|Silva, Fernandez, Gonzalez, S. Rojas
|Defenders
|Alonso, Balbuena, R. Rojas, Espinola, Alderete, Torres, Zarate
|Midfielders
|O. Romero, Ortiz, Sanchez, Cubas, Florentin, Colman, Medina, Galarza, Gomez
|Forwards
|A. Romero, Enciso, Ferreira
Los Guaraníes sits in eight place in the standings with 16 points. While the team won’t be advancing, it could still play spoiler. Last week, Paraguay defeated Ecuador 3-1, the first win for Paraguay since September, which ended a run of five losses and two draws.
This will be the third World Cup in a row that Paraguay will miss.
Angel Romero of Cruz Azul has four goals so far in this competition, though two of them came way back on the first matchday.
Projected Paraguay starting XI: Gomez, Balbuena, Cubas, Riveros, Rojas, Ortíz, Almiron, Sanchez, Enciso, Morales; Silva
Last five results
|Peru results
|Paraguay results
|Uruguay 1-0 Peru (Mar 24)
|Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador (Mar 24)
|Peru 1-1 Ecuador (Feb 1)
|Brazil 4-0 Paraguay (Feb 1)
|Colombia 0-1 Peru (Jan 28)
|Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Jan 27)
|Peru 3-0 Jamaica (Jan 20)
|Colombia 0-0 Paraguay (Nov 16 2021)
|Peru 1-1 Panama (Jan 16)
|Paraguay 0-1 Chile (Nov 11 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/2/2021
|Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay
|10/8/2020
|Paraguay 2-2 Peru
|3/22/2019
|Peru 1-0 Paraguay
|6/8/2017
|Peru 1-0 Paraguay
|11/10/2016
|Paraguay 1-4 Peru