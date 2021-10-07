Peru vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Peru and Chile will look to locate some much-wanted Qatar 2022 World Cup drive when they meet each other in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Nacional in Lima.

La Blanquirroja and La Roja have both found the going tough on the road to the Middle East, and need to yield maximum points to still have a hope of sealing an unlikely berth.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Peru vs Chile Date October 7, 2021 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda Defenders Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Zambrano, Abram, Santamaria, Callens, Araujo, Lopez, Lora Midfielders Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Aquino, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa Forwards Guerrero, Farfan, Ruidiaz, Lapadula, Ormeno

La Blanquirroja enjoyed mixed fortunes across the September international break, but with four points from a possible nine seized, they will hope they can translate that into further success as their Qatar chances narrow.

With an experienced squad at his disposal, Ricardo Gareca certainly has players among his ranks who will be able to trouble their visitors when the pair meet this week.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero.

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Bravo, Arias, Castellon Defenders Medel, Isla, Maripan, Roco, P Diaz, Vegas, N Diaz Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar, Jimenez, Valdes, Baeza, Alarcon, Galdames, Nunez, Montecinos* Forwards Sanchez, Sagal, Meneses, Mora, Palacios, Brereton Diaz

*denotes uncapped player

Martin Lasarte knows that with a single qualifying win to his side's name, their chances of reaching next year's tournament look to be at a close unless they can complete a remarkable turnaround.

New cult hero Ben Brereton Diaz may well get the nod up front, with the experienced Alexis Sanchez also recalled for consideration by La Roja.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo; P. Diaz, Medel, Roco; Isla, Baeza, Pulgar, Mena; Vidal, Meneses; Brereton Diaz.

Last five results

Peru results Chile results Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9) Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 9) Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5) Ecuador 0-0 Chile Sep 5) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2) Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24)

Head-to-head