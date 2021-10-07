Peru vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Peru and Chile will look to locate some much-wanted Qatar 2022 World Cup drive when they meet each other in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Nacional in Lima.
Watch Peru vs Chile on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
La Blanquirroja and La Roja have both found the going tough on the road to the Middle East, and need to yield maximum points to still have a hope of sealing an unlikely berth.
Editors' Picks
- From the NWSL to Australia and Venezuela: Allegations of sexual abuse in women’s football have become a ‘movement’
- Is Salah the best player in the world right now?
- Facing down Ronaldo and asking Messi for photos: How Emi Martinez became Argentina's cult hero
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal's new USWNT podcast heads into season two
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Peru vs Chile
|Date
|October 7, 2021
|Times
|9pm ET, 6pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 2
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Peru roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda
|Defenders
|Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Zambrano, Abram, Santamaria, Callens, Araujo, Lopez, Lora
|Midfielders
|Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Aquino, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa
|Forwards
|Guerrero, Farfan, Ruidiaz, Lapadula, Ormeno
La Blanquirroja enjoyed mixed fortunes across the September international break, but with four points from a possible nine seized, they will hope they can translate that into further success as their Qatar chances narrow.
With an experienced squad at his disposal, Ricardo Gareca certainly has players among his ranks who will be able to trouble their visitors when the pair meet this week.
Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Cueva, Flores; Guerrero.
|Position
|Chile roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bravo, Arias, Castellon
|Defenders
|Medel, Isla, Maripan, Roco, P Diaz, Vegas, N Diaz
|Midfielders
|Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar, Jimenez, Valdes, Baeza, Alarcon, Galdames, Nunez, Montecinos*
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Sagal, Meneses, Mora, Palacios, Brereton Diaz
*denotes uncapped player
Martin Lasarte knows that with a single qualifying win to his side's name, their chances of reaching next year's tournament look to be at a close unless they can complete a remarkable turnaround.
New cult hero Ben Brereton Diaz may well get the nod up front, with the experienced Alexis Sanchez also recalled for consideration by La Roja.
Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo; P. Diaz, Medel, Roco; Isla, Baeza, Pulgar, Mena; Vidal, Meneses; Brereton Diaz.
Last five results
|Peru results
|Chile results
|Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9)
|Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 9)
|Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5)
|Ecuador 0-0 Chile Sep 5)
|Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2)
|Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2)
|Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9)
|Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2)
|Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5)
|Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/13/2020
|Chile 2-0 Peru
|7/3/2019
|Chile 0-3 Peru
|10/12/2018
|Chile 0-3 Peru
|10/11/2016
|Chile 2-1 Peru
|10/13/2015
|Peru 3-4 Chile