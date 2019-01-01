'Perhaps they're waiting for a competition to end' – Lippi hints that Juventus are eyeing Pochettino or Sarri

An announcement on the club's next coach could come after the two European finals, the former manager hinted

Former head coach Marcello Lippi hinted to manager Mauricio Pochettino or 's Maurizio Sarri potentially replacing Massimiliano Allegri at the champions.

Allegri will leave Juventus after Sunday's trip to and five consecutive Scudetto titles, and talk about who will succeed the 51-year-old in Turin has dominated headlines.

Chelsea boss and former coach Sarri has been linked with a return to after just one season in the Premier League, while Pochettino has emerged as a possible candidate among the likes of Simone Inzaghi and Antonio Conte.

Sarri and Pochettino will feature in upcoming European finals, with Chelsea to face in the decider (May 29) and Tottenham set to meet in the (June 1) showpiece.

And Lippi – who led Juventus to five Serie A trophies during his time in charge – alluded a coaching announcement could come after the two finals.

"Why hasn't a well-run club like Juventus named the successor to Allegri yet? Well it's a difficult decision to make, but perhaps they are waiting for a certain competition to end," the 71-year-old said.

"We'll see if their new coach comes from those involved in either of the all English Finals, then we will understand the reason for the delay of the announcement.

"This year the English clubs are the best in Europe, but these things go in cycles. I think Sarri has a great chance at winning the Europa League, then there is Pochettino whose family is from Piedmont."

Juventus – 11 points clear of Napoli atop the table – drew 1-1 with in Allegri's final home match in charge of the club last week.