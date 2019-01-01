A triumphant night for three P teams but heartbreak for fourth P

Four fixtures were played out on Tuesday night where Perak, Pahang and PJ City all achieved home wins while PKNS FC suffered late disappointment.

As coincidence would have it, Tuesday's match day 17 fixtures of the 2019 Malaysia saw four matches being played with four teams starting with the letter 'P' playing host. It would have been a clean sweep of all four P teams winning on the night but put a spanner in that sequence.

At Stadium in Ipoh, Perak beat FC 3-1 to move up to fifth in the standings in a match where they benefited from a first half sending off of Dechi Marcel N'guessan. The midfielder got his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card and the home team took full advantage of the situation.

Shahrul Saad nodded Perak in front in the 34th minute when he rose highest from a corner kick routine before Ronaldo Henrique Silva stole the show in the second half. The Brazilian striker continuing his hot streak by grabbing a brace (69', 77') before Thierry Chantha Bin free kick two minutes before the end gave TFC a consolation goal.

and PJ City achieved routine wins at Darul Makmur Stadium and Bukit Jalil National Stadium respectively. First half goals from Lazarus Kaimbi (21') and Dickson Nwakaeme (31') sealed all three points for The Elephants to reduce the gap to Johor Darul Ta'zim at the top. While Safee Sali's strike right at half time was enough to secure PJ's 6th win of the campaign.

Over at Shah Alam Stadium, the encounter between and Kedah proved to be the most entertaining on the night as both teams took turns to take the lead before The Red Eagles eventually going on to snatch a dramatic late win deep into added time in the second half.

A superb Baddrol Bakhtiar (10') header put the visitors ahead and Kedah were looking comfortable until the half time whistle. But PKNS came back strongly after the break and claimed the lead in a 12 minutes period as Kpah Sherman slammed home a 53rd minute penalty before sumptuously chipping in his second in the 65th minute.

Diminutive 21-year-old Fayadh Zulkifli then turned on the style when he dribbled past a few PKNS players before unleashing an unstoppable left footed shot that flew into the top corner to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes of the game still left to play. Just when it looked like both teams were to take home a point each, Rizal Ghazali popped up with the winner, his long range shot took two deflection before hitting the back of the net.

