Pep Guardiola says Nathan Ake is ‘much better’ but Man City defender remains a doubt for Fulham clash

Nathan Ake is a doubt for Manchester City's match against Fulham on Sunday despite Pep Guardiola's positive update about the defender's recovery.

Ake out with hamstring injury

Has missed two matches since

Guardiola expects him back soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Ake has been out of action since he sustained a hamstring injury in City's 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, missing the FA Cup semi-final win against Sheffield United and the Premier League showdown against Arsenal. While Guardiola says the centre-back's rehabilitation is going well, the trip to Craven Cottage likely comes too soon for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's much better. The player knows his body and the reaction," the coach told reporters. "He's still not training with the team. I think it won't be long, but maybe tomorrow comes and the doctor says he's training, but I think not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ake, 28, has been an important player for City this season, featuring in 36 matches in all competitions. Guardiola will hope to have the Netherlands international back in action soon as City look to challenge for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup crowns.

WHAT NEXT? While Ake may miss the weekend's clash, he will look to get back in the team for the home game against West Ham on May 3.