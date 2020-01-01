'People sometimes forget the human side' - Conte counts Inter's coronavirus toll

Daniele Padelli is the latest Inter player to be sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test as Antonio Conte prepares his team to face Atalanta.

Antonio Conte conceded the coronavirus pandemic is taking a continued toll on 's form as his squad once again suffered from disrupted preparations ahead of Sunday's trip to .

Daniele Padelli has tested positive for COVID-19 and, although he is not displaying symptoms, will not travel to Bergamo.

Fellow back-up goalkeeper Ionut Radu and midfielder Roberto Gagliardini must repeat tests after giving inconclusive results.

Gagliardini and Radu returned to Conte's squad for last weekend's 2-2 draw against after their respective positive tests in October brought about four-match absences.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference, Conte confirmed star striker Romelu Lukaku was back in contention following an adductor problem, but the shadow of the virus still looms over a playing group where defenders Achraf Hakimi and Milan Skriniar have also been affected.

"It is pointless saying it does not have an impact. We are all affected by this. The players and the families," Conte said ahead of a trip to one of the areas of worst hit by the ongoing health crisis.

"We train and prepare and don’t always have a full squad.

"It is a hard situation for us all. We need to take it on and do our best. People sometimes forget the human side. It is not an easy situation for us."

In an occasionally terse briefing, Conte bridled at suggestions he might be concerned for his job after the dramatic 3-2 defeat to in midweek meant Inter have won just one of their past seven matches across all competitions.

Inter's two defeats during the recent slump have come by a single goal and the 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk was the only time they have failed to score, leaving their coach to expand on his players finding themselves on the wrong side of some fine margins.

"You are talking about the minor details. We need to work hard. We need to keep at it," Conte said.

"We need to make sure we wipe out the gap [to the best teams]. I have told this to the players.

"There is still a gap to cut. We are almost there but not there yet."

Midfielder Stefano Sensi is still out due to a thigh injury, with Conte stating the Italy international's recovery is "not going well.."