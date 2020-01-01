'People aren't enjoying football as much as they did' - Liverpool star Robertson critical of VAR inconsistency

The Scotland international says video technology is having a detrimental impact on the game and that "there are a lot of improvements to be made"

star Andrew Robertson has criticised VAR for its continued inconsistency, while insisting "people aren't enjoying football as much as they did".

Robertson was at the centre of another video technology storm when Liverpool took in a trip to in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Seagulls were awarded a late spot-kick after the Scottish full-back was penalised for fouling Danny Welbeck in the box, but only after a long delay which saw referee Stuart Attwell consult his pitchside monitor.

More teams

Pascal Gross stepped up to score from 12 yards to cancel out Diogo Jota's opening goal, with Liverpool ultimately missing the chance to move two points clear at the top of the table after the 1-1 draw.

Jurgen Klopp voiced his frustrations with the match officials post-match, while Reds captain Jordan Henderson admitted he "would rather play without" VAR.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner took to social media to voice his opinion, writing on Twitter: "It’s “clear and obvious” we need a serious discussion about VAR.

"Sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state."

Robertson thinks Milner tapped into the collective mindset of all players and supporters, with it his belief that unnecessary VAR disruptions are taking away the joy of the game.

"I used to love going to football games and being in that moment to celebrate a goal," the 26-year-old said ahead of Liverpool's clash with on Tuesday night.

"That's just taken out of the game. Now you're waiting sometimes two to three minutes to see if there is an offside. If it's that tight for me then leave it to whatever decision they have made.

"Millie echoed not just what players but also a lot of football fans are feeling. A lot of people I speak to aren't enjoying watching football as much as they did before."

Robertson added on the latest spate of controversial incidents in the Premier League: "When VAR came in we believed there would be no grey areas, it would all be black and white, and I don't think we are quite getting that just now.

"There are a lot of improvements to be made, we knew we had to be patient with VAR and it wouldn't just be perfect overnight but we are now 18 months down the line and still the same mistakes are being made.

"On Saturday... If the rules and the referee deem that to be a penalty, then I have no problem with it.

"But I was also watching the games [on Sunday] and I saw two very similar [challenges] on Marcus Rashford and Adama Traore that went unpunished and looked very similar to what I did to Danny Welbeck and both of them weren't a penalty and mine was.

"For me, either all three have to be a penalty or all three aren't. It is frustrating for teams to see certain decisions in different games go against them and they think it is very similar.

"We are just looking for consistency. We believed we would get that with VAR and maybe we aren't getting it just now. Hopefully, that can come in time because I think the game is crying out for it."