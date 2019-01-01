Pellegrini warns West Ham of Zaha & Ayew threat ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Hammers boss believes the forwards are capable of wreaking havoc against his side when they clash at the London Stadium

manager Manuel Pellegrini has warned his side to be wary of Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew when they clash with in Saturday’s Premier League game.

international Ayew has had an impressive start to this campaign, scoring two goals in six league appearances.

Zaha, meanwhile, has been a consistent performer for Palace, helping them to keep their Premier League status.

After his botched transfer move away from the Selhurst Park, the forward is gradually getting back to his best and played a key role as Palace defeated last weekend, where he provided an assist.

Pellegrini believes Palace have quality forwards like the international and the former Swansea forward Ayew, as well as Andros Townsend, who could pose threat to his side.

"It is not only Wilfried Zaha. They have very good players up front,” Pellegrini said in a pre-match conference.

“Jordan Ayew is having a good season and they have Andros Townsend, and a lot of good players who can make a difference.”

Crystal Palace are one point and four places below West Ham United in the Premier League table.