Pedro Porro reveals truth behind Barcelona and Real Madrid links as Tottenham star admits La Liga return dream

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Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has opened up about the persistent transfer speculation linking him with a move back to his homeland. The Spanish international, who has become a vital component of Roberto De Zerbi’s side in North London, addressed the recent rumours involving La Liga’s biggest heavyweights.

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Clarifying the Spanish giants' interest

Porro has addressed the intense speculation surrounding his future, specifically regarding interest from Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid. Despite a flurry of reports during the most recent transfer window, the 27-year-old World Cup winner has clarified that while there were inquiries, no formal offers were placed on the table by either of the La Liga giants.

Speaking about the summer window, Porro admitted that while his name was discussed in high-level circles, he remained concentrated on his duties with the national team. "No. There was interest because they ask what your situation is but there wasn't real interest. There were rumours, but I was focused on doing well for my country," the defender explained, as quoted by ESPN. "If there's genuine interest, they call you directly, and that didn't happen. Some clubs did enquire to find out my situation, but there was no genuine interest. I didn't want to pay too much attention to it."

Commitment to the Spurs project

Despite the allure of a move back to Spain, Porro remains firmly committed to his current project under De Zerbi at Tottenham. Having signed a contract extension that ties him to the North London club until June 2031, the former Sporting CP man feels a deep sense of loyalty to the team that has facilitated his rise to becoming one of the Premier League's premier full-backs.

"Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I'm under contract. They [Spurs] have shown me a lot of respect, which is mutual," Porro stated. He also noted that he prioritised his future at Spurs early, saying: "But I sorted out my contract renewal before the World Cup so I could have peace of mind during the tournament, because that has a big impact on your performance."

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The dream of a La Liga homecoming

While his immediate future is locked in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Porro has not hidden his desire to return to his home country later in his career. The allure of La Liga remains strong for the defender, who believes his time playing in England has prepared him for any challenge that might come his way in the future, regardless of which Spanish club might eventually come calling.

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"Obviously, I'm really looking forward to returning to Spain one day. It's my country and I like the league," Porro admitted candidly. When questioned on whether his style of play would be a better fit for the Santiago Bernabeu or the Camp Nou, he remained confident in his versatility: "I see myself as a player who can adapt to anything. I've adapted to the Premier League, which is by no means easy."

Valuation and happiness in North London

Porro acknowledges that Tottenham’s firm stance on his market value likely played a role in deterring potential suitors this summer. The club views him as a cornerstone of their tactical set-up, a sentiment reflected in his heavy workload last term.

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Ultimately, the Spaniard feels settled and appreciated in the Premier League. Reflecting on his decision to sign a long-term deal, he concluded: "I feel very much loved and that's very important to me. They [Spurs] offered me a good contract, although if I'd waited until after the World Cup I'd have got a bit more out of it."