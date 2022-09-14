Paul Pogba's brother and three others taken into police custody over alleged extortion plot

Mathias Pogba has been taken into custody amid allegations he targeted his brother Paul in an extortion attempt.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba's brother previously promised to reveal "explosive" information about his younger sibling. There have also been allegations of blackmail and accusations of witchcraft. An investigation into an alleged extortion attempt was opened in August and the latest development has seen Mathias Pogba detained by police. Three other people were also reportedly detained at the same time as the Juventus midfielder's older sibling. Temporary detention in France usually lasts for 24 hours.

WHAT THEY SAID:Mathias Pogba, through his lawyer, has denied wrongdoing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The saga is threatening to disrupt France's World Cup preparations. Captain Hugo Lloris has already admitted to "negative" feelings around the squad in an interview with L'Equipe. Les Bleus will get together over the next international break for Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark in September.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAUL POGBA? The midfielder is currently sidelined with a knee injury and underwent surgery at the start of September. Pogba is not expected to play for Juventus until 2023 and is a major doubt for France for the World Cup.