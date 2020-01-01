Paul-Georges Ntep: Wolfsburg part ways with Cameroon winger

The Bundesliga outfit have ended their working relationship with the 27-year-old forward, who had a year left on his contract

Paul-Georges Ntep and have parted company following the mutual termination of his contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Ntep joined the on a four-year deal from side in January 2017 and his contract was expected to expire in 2021.

He spent the first half of the season at Kayserispor, but he left the Turkish Super Lig for a return to Germany in December due to the financial crisis that rocked the club.

Following his return, Ntep struggled to break into Wolfsburg's first-team, and he is now expected to look for greener pastures to revive his career.

During his three-year spell in , the international played just 19 games across all competitions without finding the back of the net, and he was loaned to two clubs, Kayserispor and .