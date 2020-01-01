Patson Daka scores brace in Salzburg draw with Austria Vienna

The Zambia international continued his impressive goalscoring form for the Austrian giants this season

Patson Daka extended his tally for the season to 16 goals after netting a brace in Salzburg's 2-2 draw away to Vienna on Sunday.

The Bulls resumed from the long winter break last weekend with a 3-2 home loss to LASK.

Daka gave them the lead this time in the seventh minute after being assisted by Albert Vallci.

It remained 1-0 to Salzburg going into the half-time break, but Christoph Monschein equalised for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Hwang Hee-Chan found Daka three minutes later and the Zambian did the rest to re-establish Salzburg's lead.

The 10-time Bundesliga champions were however denied a precious three away points when loanee Erik Palmer-Brown struck in the 89th minute.

Aside from his brace, Daka registered three shots on target, one of which was a big chance for a hat-trick.

The 21-year-old is now three goals behind Shon Weissman, who leads the Bundesliga scorers charts.

Salzburg's failure to win means they are now three points behind LASK who thumped St. Poelten in Sunday's earlier fixture.

Jesse March's men will next focus their attention on the Europa LeagRound of 32 where they face the tough task of overturning a 4-1 first-leg loss to .