Patson Daka: Leicester City reveal jersey number for new signing ahead of Wolves clash

The 22-year-old will be in contention to start when the Foxes open their campaign with a home game against Wolves

Leicester City have confirmed Zambia forward Patson Daka will wear jersey 29 for the 2021-2022 season.

The 22-year-old joined the Foxes from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and has already won the hearts of the club's fans after a superb second-half display in the team’s 1-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Ahead of Leicester’s season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the club has discussed Daka's jersey.

Article continues below

“Ahead of the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Leicester City’s first-team squad numbers have now been confirmed,” the club revealed in a statement on their official website.

“Harvey Barnes will wear the no.7 shirt for the new campaign, while new signing Ryan Bertrand will wear the no.5 shirt previously worn by Wes Morgan.

“Meanwhile, fellow new arrivals Patson [Daka], Boubakary Soumare, and Jannik Vestergaard will wear the no.29, no.42, and no.23 shirts respectively.”

In a recent interview, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers explained he will look to maximise the output of his three strikers - Daka, Jamie Vardy, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

On whether he will give Vardy some break, Rodgers told Leicestershire Live: “Yeah, that was the whole reason for bringing Patson in. He is very similar to Jamie in his traits. He wants to run in off the back-line, and he’s a great finisher.

“All of those players – Patson, Jamie, Kels – we’re going to need all of them. It’s a long season, hopefully, lots of games, and there’s not one of them who’s going to play in every single game.

“You want to be able to maximise their talents, bring them on in games, start them in games. Bringing Patson in gives us that extra flexibility to do that.”

Rodgers further admitted he was already impressed working with Daka by stating: “I've got to say since he's come in he's just been non-stop smiling.

“He's so happy to be here. He's got a real freshness about life and he's just so happy to be in the Premier League and loves being here at Leicester.

"He's a first-class young man.”