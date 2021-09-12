Patrick Bamford chant: Lyrics, video & origin of Leeds United fans' song

The England international has earned the love of the Premier League side's supporters and they have shown it with a couple of songs in his honour

Patrick Bamford has quickly become a hero for Leeds United fans since arriving from Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old made the move to Elland Road in 2018 and proved crucial in helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

His start to life at Leeds was not easy, though, as his first season was plagued by serious knee injuries.

Not only did he overcome those fitness troubles to score an impressive 16 league goals as they went on to win the Championship in 2020, but he impressed thoroughly in their first season in the top-flight.

Bamford ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals from 38 Premier League matches, making him the joint-fourth top scorer.

It is no surprise, then, that the Leeds fans are singing his name from the stands as he continues to shine for the club.

But the Leeds fans have one particular song about Patrick Bamford that they like to sing.

What are the Patrick Bamford chant lyrics?

Du-du-du-du Patrick Bamford!

Du-du-du-du Patrick Bamford!

Du-du-du-du Patrick Bamford!

(repeat)

The lyrics to the Bamford chant are really rather simple, but it is a catchy song.

The words are just "Du-du-du-du Patrick Bamford" on repeat. You can listen to it being sung by fans in the video above.

What is the origin of the Patrick Bamford chant?

The tune of the Bamford chant is a common one in football, with teams across the world using it to hail their favourite players.

But the origin of the tune is from the 1981 hit 'Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag' from British dance-punk band Pigbag.

The track had a revival in 1995 when Paul Oakenfold, under the name Perfecto Allstarz, released a new version called Reach Up.

Middlesbrough supporters regularly chant the song when their team scores at Riverside Stadium and it has also been used by fans of Queens Park Rangers in similar circumstances.

The tune became entwined with Bamford during his time on Teesside and has stuck with him since.

What other Patrick Bamford songs are there?

Leeds fans also have a more inventive song about their favourite forward.

Their other number is a celebration of the England international's goalscoring exploits and his importance to their hopes for the future.

The song goes:

Paddy Bamford's magic,

He wears a magic boot

And when you give the ball to him

Our Paddy Bamford shoots

He'll put them to the left

And to the Keeper's right

And when we get promoted

We'll sing this song all night

Haha love it 👍🏻😂 https://t.co/anNDlamfM6 — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) July 5, 2020

This one may not be as relevant anymore as the Elland Road side have since been promoted and cannot get promoted any further.

But they may alter that line to make the chant relevant again.

Since 2021, another song that Leeds fans sing in tribute to Bamford alludes to his new status as an England international.

Having made his senior debut for the Three Lions in September of that year against Andorra, Leeds fans now also sing about "England's Number 9!".

