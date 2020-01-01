Paston Daka assist not enough as Salzburg suffer defeat by Altach
Patson Daka came on as a second half substitute and provided an assist as Salzburg lost 3-2 at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Monday night.
The reigning league champions have been on a bad patch since the resumption from the long winter break, losing once and drawing the other two.
They were also booted out of the Europa League round of 32, losing 6-4 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt.
The hosts took a 2-0 lead thanks to a Sidney Sam brace.
46' Jesse #Marsch bringt mit #Daka und #Hwang gleich zwei neue Offensivkräfte, die vor dem Altacher Tor für Gefahr sorgen sollen! #ALTRBS 1-0— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) March 2, 2020
Daka replaced Antoine Bernede and the 21-year old Zambia international laid the assist for Hee-chan Hwang in the 62nd minute to give Salzburg some hope.
Jan Zwischenbrugger made it 3-1 for Altach in the 80th minute before Hwang scored his second of the night four minutes later.
Daka made a lot of impact in the 45 minutes he spent on the pitch, having two total shots, 35 touches and 17 accurate passes (81%).
He was successful in four of his five dribbles and won five of eight total duels.
Salzburg remain in second spot, but are now six points behind LASK who trashed Hartberg 5-1 on Sunday.
They square off with the Vorarlberg state outfit in the semi-finals of the Austrian Cup on Thursday.