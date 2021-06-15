Partey assesses first season at Arsenal after £45m move and makes future promise

Big things were expected of the Ghana international when he arrived from Atletico Madrid, but he admits to experiencing "ups and downs"

Thomas Partey admits to experiencing "ups and downs" on the back of his £45 million ($64m) move to Arsenal, but the Ghana international says "everything will be okay for next season".

Big things were expected of the 28-year-old when he arrived at Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid, but niggling knocks and collective inconsistency hindered his debut campaign.

There is the promise of more to come, though, and the all-action midfielder is ready to embrace the "challenge" of proving himself as a Premier League star in north London.

Article continues below

What has been said?

Asked about his first season at Arsenal and hopes for the immediate future, Partey has told TV3: "Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs.

"We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my teammates.

"I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.

"Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well. So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything."

Partey's record at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta handed a big-money signing 33 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

Partey is still waiting on a first goal for the Gunners, but does have three assists to his name.

He will be hoping to take his game to greater heights next season, with only 18 Premier League starts taken in so far.

Steering clear of untimely injuries will be key to those plans, with Arsenal needing stability and continuity if they are to break the shackles that continue to hold them back.

Further reading