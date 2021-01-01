Partey: Arsenal have an opportunity to fight for everything next season

The Gunners finished eighth in the league table and won't be playing in any European tournament next season

Thomas Partey said Arsenal’s failure to qualify for Europe gives the team an opportunity to fight for everything in the 2021-22 season.

Despite a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in their final league match on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s side remains eighth in the Premier League table as other results did not go in their favour.

It will be the first time in 25 years the Gunners will have a season without playing European football.

Partey who played 33 matches in all competitions this term, described Arsenal’s finish as a disappointment.

"[Missing out on Europe] is disappointing, but now we have the opportunity to come back next season and fight for everything we can,” he told the club website.

The Ghana international played from start to finish on Sunday as Nicolas Pepe’s double sealed a 2-0 win over Brighton.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder came close to scoring on several occasions, with his second-half shot hitting the bar.

Sunday’s encounter was the first time fans entered the Emirates Stadium since the coronavirus pandemic and Partey was thrilled to see the club faithful behind the team.

"I think we had their support today which was very beautiful," he continued. "We were encouraged and when we were down they supported us, they pushed us up and at the end this is what we need. We are very grateful.

"We had a good game and everybody gave their best, and at the end it’s part of the game, we have to keep working hard, we have to prepared, we have to end well and we did well, so we have to be prepared for the next season.”

Partey who joined Arsenal on a long-term contract in October, played 24 matches in his debut Premier League season with two assists under his belt.