Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Christophe Galtier era continues to roll forward in the capital - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls on this weekend as champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier to Parc des Princes. The reigning title holders reclaimed their crown last term under Mauricio Pochettino but look on the cusp of an even brighter future now the Argentine is gone.

Watch PSG vs Montpellier on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Christophe Galtier has won two games from two attempts so far, and without star man Kylian Mbappe too. But they will be wary of a slip-up against lower opposition - as they often stuttered to last term - and will be keen to put their visitors to the sword early on.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Date August 13, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Pereira, Vitinha, Wijnaldum, Sarabia, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Dina Ebimbe Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Kalimuendo, Messi, Ekitike

Having turned out a rampant performance to beat Nantes for silverware a week before, PSG turned on the style again with a Neymar-inspired performance against Clermont, capped by Lionel Messi plucking out a bicycle kick for the fun of it.

Now, with Kylian Mbappe in the frame to make his first appearance of the season, the prospect of finally marrying the France star with his two superstar partners - arguably in the best form of their careers in the capital so far - is a mouthwatering prospect.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Position Montpellier roster Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho Defenders Souquet, Mendes, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Tchato, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko, Suárez Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri

A bright start to the new season means Montpellier are up and running again, after they came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller against Troyes to win 3-2, and ensure they made a winning start to proceedings.

They will be wary of what happened last year however - collapsing from a would-be European challenge into mid-table mediocrity - but Olivier Dall'Oglio will like what he has seen so far, and will hope his team can put up a good fight against the champions.

Predicted Montpellier starting XI: Omlin; Souquet, Esteve, Sakho, Sainte-Luce; Savanier, Chotard; Maouassa, Khazri, Nordin; Wahi.

Last five results

PSG results Montpellier results Clermont 0-5 PSG (Aug 6) Montpellier 3-2 Troyes (Aug 7) PSG 4-0 Nantes (Jul 31) Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Jul 30) PSG 6-2 Gamba Osaka (Jul 25) Montpellier 4-5 Toulouse (Jul 23) PSG 3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds (Jul 23) Montpellier 0-2 Clermont (Jul 20) PSG 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale (Jul 20) Espanyol 2-0 Montpellier (Jul 16)

Head-to-head