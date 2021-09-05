Paraguay vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Cafeteros saw their chances take a blow in a draw with Bolivia this week but could get it back on track against Los Guaranies

Colombia will aim to bolster their Qatar 2022 World Cup hopes when they travel to face Paraguay in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion on Sunday.

Los Cafeteros saw their chances take a blow in a draw with 10-men Bolivia earlier this week - but could get it back on track against Los Guaranies after they were downed by Ecuador.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Silva, Oritz* Defenders Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Rojas, Espinola, D. Martinez, Arzamendia, Duarte, Alderete Midfielders O. Romero, Sanchez, Villasanti, Cardozo, Piris Da Motta, Gimenez, Gamarra, Cubas, Morel, Florentin*, H. Martinez, Ojeda Forwards Perez, A. Romero, Almiron, Sanabria, Samudio, Melgarejo, Enciso, Amarilla, Ferreira

*denotes uncapped player

Eduardo Berizzo saw his side fall short of a second win of their qualifying campaign, but he will no doubt have taken something from their loss as he looks to bolster his side's increasingly unlikely prospects.

A debut for striker Luis Amarilla up front last time suggests he could clock up consecutive caps as Los Guaranies welcome their rivals for what is shaping up to be a vital encounter.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Espinola, Balbuena, Alonso, D. Martinez; Morel; A. Romero, H. Martinez, Sanchez, Arzamendia; Amarilla.

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders Sanchez, Medina, Tesillo, Murillo, Munoz, Cuesta*, Roman*, Llinas*, Mosquera* Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Mejia, Quintero, Cuellar, Moreno, Andrade, Candelo*, Perlaza* Forwards Falcao, Diaz, Borja, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

*denotes uncapped player

Reinaldo Rueda will rue the fact his side could not seize three points in their first game of the international break, pinned back late on in a game punctured by drama - but his side have an immediate chance to course-correct now.

Los Cafeteros handed a debut to Andres Andrade at the ripe age of 32 against Bolivia and he could be rewarded with another cap this weekend.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Murillo, Tesillo; Uribe, Barrios; Cuadrado, Quintero, Diaz; Martinez.

Last five results

Paraguay results Colombia results Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6) Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24) Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 21) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (Jun 23)

Head-to-head