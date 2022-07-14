Paraguay vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The former are in the hunt for a semi-final berth - here's all you need to know

Paraguay will face Bolivia on Thursday in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. Heading into the match, Paraguay are third in the Group A standings, while Bolivia sit fifth and bottom.

In a major clash for both sides, the former can move closer to the semi-finals, while the latter could resurrect their chances with a victory.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Recalde, Bobadilla, Saleb Defenders Fretes, Alonso, Bareiro, Riveros, Quintana, Riso, M. Martínez Midfielders Sandoval, Miño, Chamorro, Gauto, Godoy, R. Martínez, Arrieta, González, Acosta Forwards J. Martínez, G. Martínez, Villamayor, Fernández

Paraguay has a win and a loss so far in this tournament, losing to Colombia 4-2 in their opener and then beating Chile 3-2 in the second match.

In that Chile match, Rebeca Fernández, Jessica Martínez and Fabiola Sandoval each netted for their side. Paraguay managed fewer shots than Chile and had the ball for just 38% of the match, but managed to come out on top.

Paraguay is looking to advance out of the group stage for just the second time ever. In 2006, they finished fourth in this tournament.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Fretes, M. Martínez, Riveros, Alonso; R. Martínez, Quintana, Godoy, Sandoval, Fernández, G. Martínez; Bobadolla.

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers López, Salguero, Salazar Defenders Salvatierra, Mamani, Vaquero, Morales, Melgar, Mendiola Midfielders Salvatierra, A. Rojas, Guzmán, Alurralde, Basualdo, B. Flores Forwards Sandoval, M. Flores, Rodríguez, Romero, Bejarano, M. Rojas

Bolivia have struggled so far in this tournament, losing both of their matches and posting a goal differential of minus-eight.

The only goal that they have scored came in a 6-1 loss to Ecuador, when Erika Salvatierra Durán found the back of the net in the 59th minute.

Bolivia have never moved past the group stage of this tournament. In 26 matches in the Copa América before this campaign, the team had just three wins and two draws, with 21 losses.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Salvatierra, Mamani, Morales, Mendiola, Sandoval, Rojas, Alurralde, Salvatierra, Flores, Rojas; Salazar.

Last five results