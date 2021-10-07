Paraguay vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Argentina travels to Paraguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.
Watch Paraguay vs Argentina on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Paraguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.
Editors' Picks
- From the NWSL to Australia and Venezuela: Allegations of sexual abuse in women’s football have become a ‘movement’
- Is Salah the best player in the world right now?
- Facing down Ronaldo and asking Messi for photos: How Emi Martinez became Argentina's cult hero
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal's new USWNT podcast heads into season two
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Paraguay vs Argentina
|Date
|October 7, 2021
|Times
|7pm ET, 4am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 4
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Paraguay roster
|Goalkeepers
|Silva, Aguilar, Ortiz
|Defenders
|Gomez, Alonso, Caceres, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Rojas, Alderete, Escobar
|Midfielders
|Romero, Sanchez, Vilasanti, Angel Cardozo, Alejandro Romero, Gimenez, Morel, Florentin, Martinez
|Forwards
|Oscar Cardozo, Perez, Almiron, Angel Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gonzalez, Enciso, Amarilla
Paraguay will be without a few veteran players including Rodrigo Rojas and Celso Ortiz as well as Dario Lezcano and Federico Santander.
Four uncapped players have been named on the roster including forward Luis Amarilla and midfielders Jose Florentin and Hugo Martinez.
Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Gimenez; Kaku, O. Romero, A. Romero; Sanabria.
|Position
|Argentina roster
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso
|Defenders
|Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina
|Midfielders
|Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez
|Forwards
|Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should return in goal after issues over quarantine rules in Brazil last month.
Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are also back after simialr troubles, but there is no space for either Sergio Aguero or Paulo Dybala as they are both injured.
Predicted Argentina starting XI: Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Paraguay results
|Argentina results
|Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9)
|Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10)
|Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5)
|Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5)
|Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2)
|Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3)
|Peru 3-3 Paraguay (Jul 2)
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11)
|Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 29)
|Argentina 1-1 Colombia (Jul 7)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/21/2021
|Argentina 1-0 Paraguay
|11/12/2020
|Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
|6/6/2019
|Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
|10/11/2016
|Argentina 0-1 Paraguay
|10/13/2015
|Paraguay 0-0 Argentina