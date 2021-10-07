Paraguay vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ronan Murphy
Oct 07, 2021 20:25 UTC +00:00
Getty

Argentina is undefeated so far in qualifying and is hoping to pick up another three points on the road to Qatar

Argentina travels to Paraguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.

Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Paraguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paraguay vs Argentina
Date October 7, 2021
Times 7pm ET, 4am PT
Date October 7, 2021
Times 7pm ET, 4am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Paraguay roster
Goalkeepers Silva, Aguilar, Ortiz
Defenders Gomez, Alonso, Caceres, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Rojas, Alderete, Escobar
Midfielders Romero, Sanchez, Vilasanti, Angel Cardozo, Alejandro Romero, Gimenez, Morel, Florentin, Martinez
Forwards Oscar Cardozo, Perez, Almiron, Angel Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gonzalez, Enciso, Amarilla

Paraguay will be without a few veteran players including Rodrigo Rojas and Celso Ortiz as well as Dario Lezcano and Federico Santander.

Four uncapped players have been named on the roster including forward Luis Amarilla and midfielders Jose Florentin and Hugo Martinez.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Gimenez; Kaku, O. Romero, A. Romero; Sanabria.

Position Argentina roster
Goalkeepers Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso
Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina
Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez
Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should return in goal after issues over quarantine rules in Brazil last month.

Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are also back after simialr troubles, but there is no space for either Sergio Aguero or Paulo Dybala as they are both injured.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Paraguay results Argentina results
Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10)
Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5)
Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3)
Peru 3-3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11)
Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 29) Argentina 1-1 Colombia (Jul 7)

Head-to-head

Date Result
6/21/2021 Argentina 1-0 Paraguay
11/12/2020 Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
6/6/2019 Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
10/11/2016 Argentina 0-1 Paraguay
10/13/2015 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina