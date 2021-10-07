Paraguay vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Argentina travels to Paraguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America.

Lionel Messi will become only the fifth men's player to score 80 or more international goals if he nets against Paraguay and will be looking to extend his record as the highest scorer in CONMEBOL history.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paraguay vs Argentina Date October 7, 2021 Times 7pm ET, 4am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Silva, Aguilar, Ortiz Defenders Gomez, Alonso, Caceres, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Rojas, Alderete, Escobar Midfielders Romero, Sanchez, Vilasanti, Angel Cardozo, Alejandro Romero, Gimenez, Morel, Florentin, Martinez Forwards Oscar Cardozo, Perez, Almiron, Angel Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gonzalez, Enciso, Amarilla

Paraguay will be without a few veteran players including Rodrigo Rojas and Celso Ortiz as well as Dario Lezcano and Federico Santander.

Four uncapped players have been named on the roster including forward Luis Amarilla and midfielders Jose Florentin and Hugo Martinez.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Gimenez; Kaku, O. Romero, A. Romero; Sanabria.

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should return in goal after issues over quarantine rules in Brazil last month.

Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are also back after simialr troubles, but there is no space for either Sergio Aguero or Paulo Dybala as they are both injured.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Paraguay results Argentina results Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10) Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5) Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3) Peru 3-3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Argentina 1-0 Brazil (Jul 11) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 29) Argentina 1-1 Colombia (Jul 7)

Head-to-head