Papiss Cisse continues scoring run with brace in Alanyaspor win

The 33-year-old's efforts on Saturday stretched his scoring run to five goals in last three games for the Alanya outfit

Papiss Cisse guided Alanyaspor to their second consecutive win in the Turkish Super Lig with a brace in their 3-0 win over Kasimpasa on Saturday.

The Senegalese attacker who sealed his side's 2-0 triumph over Trabzonspor with a brace last Sunday continued with his fine goalscoring form at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Cisse opened the scoring in the seventh minute to give Alanyaspor an early lead that separated both teams in the first 45 minutes.

Article continues below

After the restart, the former player doubled the lead with his 11th league goal of the season in the 53rd minute.

Josef Sural's effort in the closing stages of the encounter secured the hosts' ninth league of the season as they moved to the ninth spot in the Turkish Super Lig table with 31 points from 23 matches.

After 's Mbaye Diagne with 21 goals, Cisse is the second African top scorer in the Turkish topflight with 11 goals in 17 outings and he will hope to maintain his red-hot form when Sergen Yalcin's side visit bottom-placed Akhisarspor for their next league game on March 4.