Pape Diouf: Mbappe, Thauvin and Adepoju lead tributes for ex-Marseille president

The Senegalese football administrator has passed away on Tuesday evening after battling with the coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe, FlorianThauvin, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of other footballers have paid tribute to former Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf.

The 68-year-old Senegalese died on Tuesday evening after battling with the coronavirus.

The ex-Phocaean boss was placed under respiratory assistance in Dakar’s Fann hospital.

Diouf became the first black president of a first-tier European football club having assumed the position as Marseille’s head in 2005.

With the footballing world thrown into mourning, the trio alongside others have taken to social media to pay respect.

