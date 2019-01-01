Pape Diop's Eibar see unbeaten run stopped by Barcelona

The Teranga Lions defensive midfielder received a yellow card as The Gunsmiths succumbed to the reigning Spanish champions

midfielder Pape Diop played the entire match for whose four-match unbeaten run came to a halt following a 3-0 thumping by at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Diop was booked in the 24th minute as Eibar went on to lose after goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antonio Griezmann, their first league defeat since September 15.

Interestingly, their previous defeat was at home as well, a 2-1 defeat to before recovering to register two wins and as many draws with Diop featuring in three of the four games.

Article continues below

It was a run that helped the Gunsmiths climb out of the relegation zone, but following Saturday’s defeat they remained on 14th spot on the table.

They could, however, be dislodged from that position if Real Mallorca, , Deportivo or win their respective matches this weekend.

After featuring for 90 minutes on Saturday, Diop has now started seven of Eibar’s nine league games.

Guinea-Bissau-born and youth international forward Ansu Fati did not come off the Barcelona bench on Saturday while Diop’s Senegalese compatriot Moussa Wague was not even among Barca’s substitutes.