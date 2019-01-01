Paintsil: Black Stars can't afford to lose shape in the Afcon

The former West Ham fullback shares his thoughts on how James Appiah's outfit can rule the continent once again

Former international John Paintsil says tactical discipline on the pitch will play a huge part in how far the Black Stars progress at the (Afcon).

In , the West Africans will be on a mission to end their historical woes at the continental championship, having made the semi-final of the last six tournaments but failed to lay hands on the ultimate reward.

They have been pitted against Cup holders , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

“I think with determination, hard work, confidence, teamwork, respect, the coach being there for the players and players being there for the coach, [the team will be successful],” said Paintsil to TV3.

“In terms of discipline [on the pitch], it means keeping their positions right, those who need to recover should recover, the team shape must be accurate; not left-wing going [forward and] left-back [also] going.

"If the coach asks them to keep shape, they must keep a shape - they understand these terms.

“So with all these, everything will come right with them but if they lose focus, if they lose discipline on the field, they can get punished.”

Four-time champions Ghana, who last won the Afcon in 1982, will open their 2019 campaign against Benin on June 25 and face Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau on June 29 and July 2 respectively.