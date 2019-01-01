'Ozil the most frustrating footballer ever connected with Arsenal’ - Enigmatic playmaker infuriates club legend

Former Gunners goalkeeper Bob Wilson is a fan of the mercurial German, but admits that he boasts the ability to shock and amaze in equal measure

playmaker Mesut Ozil is “the most frustrating footballer ever connected with the club”, claims Gunners legend Bob Wilson.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been a divisive figure throughout his career, most notably during his time at Emirates Stadium.

Nobody has ever questioned his match-altering skill set, with the 30-year-old boasting the kind of ability which can see him secure victories on his own.

It has, however, been suggested at regular intervals that Ozil has not performed to that standard often enough throughout his spell in north London.

There have been flashes of brilliance, but just as many forgettable showings which have seen questions asked of his value and future.

Wilson is among those to have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions while watching a mercurial talent, with the former Arsenal goalkeeper telling Love Sport Radio of Ozil: “This is the most frustrating footballer ever connected with the club that I love, adore and would do anything for.

“He is the most naturally gifted footballer I've seen for a long time. He sees things that other players don't see.

“He scored a goal against Bournemouth where, as he was one against one with the keeper, he bounced it into the floor. It was such an extraordinary skill.

“It's almost like a trick shot to be able to do that when you're on the run and one-on-one. He could have lifted it or bent it round but he actually bounced it and we've seen him do it before.

“His performance showed what Arsenal are missing in not playing him.

“But there is obviously a frustrating side to him in that you're not quite sure which player is going to turn up on any one day because Mesut on his day is capable of wowing any audience and then he can be so frustrating knowing that there is so much there in the tank.”

Ozil has been restricted to just 17 appearances this season, with Unai Emery often favouring other options.

Of those outings, 14 have been starts.

He has contributed four goals and two assists in those games, but is capable of offering so much more.

Arsenal will be hoping that potential is unlocked once more in their next outing, with the Gunners set to take in a north London derby date with arch-rivals Tottenham on Saturday.