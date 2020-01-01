Owen Coyle: We can win games with our style

The former Wigan manager believes that keeping concentration for the entire duration of the final will be the key to clinching the title...

coach Owen Coyle stated that he wouldn’t tinker with their style of play ahead of the final face-off against on Saturday evening with the (ISL) title at stake.

The Marina Machans are known for their attacking brand of football where they take the game to the opposition and have been amongst the most exciting teams to watch in the current edition of the ISL.

“I have nothing but utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that’s when we are at our best. When this is team is focused and concentrated, that's when our quality kicks in,” said Coyle.

Under Coyle, Chennaiyin FC have only suffered only two defeats in 14 matches and the Irish coach is keen to build on that momentum. He also mentioned that ATK are a ‘dangerous’ opponent and have a very good coach in Antonio Habas.

“I think we have worked very so hard to reach the final and we are not here by accident. We have a been a team who had to win every week because of the form of the others - Odisha were winning, Mumbai were winning and obviously the top three teams (ATK, Goa and Bengaluru) have been set for a long time.

“The players get the credit for that mentality to keep winning in that kind of situation. I think we showed an incredible mentality and it has been so enjoyable to watch and we don't want to come this far just to stop there. We obviously want to see that through against a very dangerous opponent and a wonderful coach. It's been an exciting season and we want to make sure that we finish on a high,” said Coyle.