Oussama Idrissi: Sevilla winger joins Ajax on loan

The Morocco international has teamed up with the Dutch top-flight side from Julen Lopetegui's Los Nervionenses for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign

Sevilla have loaned Morocco international Oussama Idrissi to Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam, without an option to buy.

🤝 Oussama Idrissi joins @AFCAjax on loan until the rest of the season, without an option to buy. Best of luck, Oussama! #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/qGB2DdnjCd — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 1, 2021

The move to the Johan Cruyff Arena was imminent following the winger’s inability to get regular playing time under manager Julen Lopetegui having joined the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit in 2020 thanks to a brilliant outing with AZ Alkmaar.

In the ongoing season, Idrissi has only mustered three Spanish top-flight games – all as substitutes.



At Ajax, he is expected to rediscover his notable form that saw Sevilla hand him a five-year deal.

“Sevilla FC and Ajax Amsterdam have come to an agreement over the loan transfer of Oussama Idrissi for the rest of the season, without an option to buy,” a statement from the Spanish top-flight team read.

“The Moroccan winger, born in the Netherlands, came to the Club in the summer transfer market and returns to his country of birth in search of more minutes after playing in three La Liga games, three Champions League fixtures and Sevilla's four matches in the Copa del Rey, where he provided two assists.

“Sevilla FC wish to thank Idrissi for his commitment and professionalism and wish him the very best for the rest of the season in Amsterdam.”

The 24-year-old is delighted to join the Sons of the Gods while expressing his desire to be a part of Erik ten Hag’s ‘good team’.

"I'm very happy. And also honoured to play in this beautiful stadium and become part of a very good team,” Idrissi told the club website.

"Ajax came along and then I had to make a quick choice. The fact that I can now wear the shirt of this club brings a lot of joy to football.

"I didn't really take into account that I was leaving Sevilla, but then Ajax came along. No one had to give me advice, because you don't turn down an offer like that so quickly."

Idrissi who joins compatriots Zakaria Labyad and Noussair Mazraoui, Lassina Traore (Burkina Faso), Andre Onana (Cameroon) plus Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) in Ten Hag’s side is looking forward to making his bow for his new team.

"I'm going to try to do my part. The future here is bright. I hope to show beautiful things,” he continued.

"We are active on three fronts and have a good starting position. The spirit and quality of football must be maintained. Then there are very nice months ahead for the players and the fans."