Ousmane Dembele follows Neymar, Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG shirt number is confirmed

Ousmane Dembele has taken up the number 10 jersey at Paris Saint-Germain after Neymar's departure.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French star joined the French champions last week in a long-drawn and rather farcical move away from FC Barcelona. Dembele had originally chosen the No. 26 jersey, however, after the departure of Neymar to Al-Hilal, the winger has now taken over the number 10 jersey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Demeble's move to PSG came under a lot of scrutiny over the last few weeks after Barca and the player went back and forth regarding the release clause, so much so, that Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko is reportedly planning to take the Joan Laporta led club to court over settling the monetary matters.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEMBELE? The Frenchman is likely to make his official debut for PSG in their second Ligue 1 game of the season which is against Toulouse on Saturday, August 19.