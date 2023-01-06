'I like my life' - Ousmane Dembele addresses Barcelona future amid PSG transfer links

With his current contract running out in 18 months, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has expressed his desire to stay at the Catalan club long term.

Player happy at Barcelona

PSG rumoured to be lining up bid

Laporta insisted he isn't for sale

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger signed a deal before the season that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2024. His performances have improved markedly since then, with PSG reportedly interested in securing his signature when his contract runs out. But Dembele made it clear to Belgian television station Eleven that he has no plans of going elsewhere, despite a potential opportunity to play in his native France.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I signed a new contract at Barca four months ago and I'm happy here, I want to keep working and improving at Barcelona," said Dembele. "I am good here, I am happy in Barcelona, I like my life here. The coach trusts me and the board too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona president Joan Laporta addressed rumours of Dembele's exit in an interview with SPORT, claiming that he is not for sale. Dembele has nailed down a place in the Barca XI this season, and has tallied nine goal contributions in 11 starts for the Blaugrana.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DEMBELE? The Frenchman will continue to be a crucial player for Barca as they make their La Liga title push.