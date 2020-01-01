Ounas assist inspires Nice to comeback vs Slimani’s 10-man Monaco

The 23-year-old made a key impact as Patrick Vieira’s men edged the Monegasques at Allianz Rivera

Adam Ounas provided an assist to help Nice secure a 2-1 win against rivals in Saturday’s game.

The wideman, who recently returned from a thigh injury and suspension, inspired his side to a comeback victory in front of their own fans in the Riviera derby.

Moments after the half-hour mark, the visitors raced into the lead through Wissam Ben Yedder after he was set up by Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Ounas then provided a timely pass for Kasper Dolberg to level proceedings before Monaco suffered a further setback when Stevan Jovetic was dismissed.

Nice capitalised on their numerical advantage with Dolberg scoring the match-winning goal in stoppage time.

Ounas was replaced in the 78th minute, while his compatriot Islam Slimani featured for 19 minutes after replacing former and star Cesc Fabregas.

The victory propelled Nice to sixth in the league table with 41 points from 28 games. They will hope to continue the impressive performance when they face rivals on March 15.