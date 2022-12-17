Ounahi's a wanted man! Angers president reveals offers from 'big clubs' from across Europe for Morocco's breakout World Cup star

- Angers receive offers for Ounahi
- Impressed with Morocco at World Cup
- Angers hopeful of retaining Ounahi until end of season
WHAT HAPPENED? Chabane revealed Angers have had offers from across Europe, including the Premier League, and said he's hopeful that a deal could be agreed in January that would see the Ligue 1 club retain the midfielder's services until the summer.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RTL Sport, the club president said: "We have offers for Azzedine Ounahi. Approaches from big clubs and medium clubs. It comes from everywhere. Italy, Spain, England and France. Our wish is to find a deal in January, but that it remains until the end of the season."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old midfielder has risen to prominence with his impressive performances for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in them becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals. He joined Angers in 2021.
WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions take on Croatia in the World Cup third-place playoff tie on Saturday.