Osimhen’s move to Napoli good for Super Eagles – Odemwingie

The ex-Nigeria international believes the 21-year-old’s switch to the Parthenopeans will impact the national team positively

Former West Bromwich Albion and forward Peter Odemwingie has praised Victor Osimhen’s move to side .

The 21-year-old signed for the Stadio San Paolo outfit in July from French club for a fee of €80 million after his sparkling performances for the French club.

The centre-forward bagged 18 goals and provided six assists amid other dazzling displays during his one-year stay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Osimhen’s form generated interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, before settling for the Parthenopeans.

Odemwingie feels the former U17 World Cup winner would have been a hit in the Premier League if he had moved to the division, given his previous performances.

The 39-year-old is, however, confident the forward will develop in Serie A, which will impact the national team positively.

“When you see the numbers, they are talking about Osimhen, the goals he scored last season in for Lille, then he should be a Premier League player,” Odemwingie told Brila FM.

“Maybe there was no offer from the Premier League because mid-table teams in can’t afford him. He can do well in Serie A too because he is one of the top strikers in Europe at the moment.

“His move to Napoli is good too. They have a great history because Diego Maradona played there. They have also been consistent in recent times and they have a solid team.

“ is also a very tough league with the best defenders, so I think Osimhen will further develop there and that will be very good for the national team too."

Osimhen has been making significant contributions since teaming up with Napoli and registered a number of goals during his side’s pre-season games, including his eight-minute hat-trick against L'Aquila.

The forward grabbed an assist in his first Serie A start against last time out and will hope to open his account when the Parthenopeans take on on Sunday.

Odemwingie enjoyed success during his playing career, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for September 2010, April 2011 and February 2012.

The former forward had 63 caps for the Super Eagles, scoring 10 goals and featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.