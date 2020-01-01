Osimhen offers Napoli various attacking options – Gattuso

The Parthenopeans boss feels the arrival of the Nigeria international will help his side deploy various tactics

manager Gennaro Gattuso believes Victor Osimhen will offer his side various attacking options.

The 21-year-old was snapped up by the Stadio San Paolo outfit from in a club-record fee of €70 million which could rise to €80 million.

The international has already hit the ground running after teaming up with the rest of the Parthenopeans team for their pre-season, scoring in his first game for the side on Monday.

Osimhen is capable of playing as a centre-forward as well as on the wing, having starred in these positions for his former French club as well as the Super Eagles.

Gattuso who has preferred a 4-3-3 formation since his appointment as manager of the Parthenopeans is open to tweaking the system as a result of the versatility of the Nigeria striker.

"Osimhen is a striker who gives us various game alternatives, we have the ability to change our style,” Gattuso told the club website.

“He knows how to attack spaces, has physical strength and will certainly give us a big hand.

"Obviously my staff and I have tactical ideas in our heads. We have quality players and we will analyze how the team will line up.”

Osimhen’s eye-catching performances for Lille during his one-season stay caught the attention of many European clubs, reportedly including Hotspur before settling for Napoli.

The forward scored 18 goals and provided six assists amid other dazzling displays for the Great Danes and deservedly won a number of individual accolades for his effort.

The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate started his European career with side after impressing for Nigeria at the 2015 U17 World Cup in .

The striker won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards as he helped the Golden Eaglets clinch the title for a record fifth time.

Osimhen is currently a prominent member of the Nigeria national team after making his debut against Togo in a friendly in June 2017.

The forward has nine caps for the Super Eagles and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in .