Osimhen: Napoli forward will form key component of Spalleti's squad – agent

The Nigeria international has been backed by his representative to impress under the guidance of the 62-year-old

William D'Avila, Victor Osimhen's agent, has thrown his weight behind his client to form a key component of new manager Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

The Italian tactician was appointed to lead the Parthenopeans after Gennaro Gattuso was relieved of his duties because the club failed in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Spalletti’s appointment was confirmed on Saturday and D'Avila has praised the recruitment of the 62-year-old while backing his Osimhen to shine under him.

“It will be great for the team to have a top coach like him [Spalleti]. 4-2-3-1 will be the formation and Victor will be the offensive force,” D’Avilla told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Champions League? He is disappointed with the lack of qualification, but the Europa League is a prestigious tournament.

“It was incredible, Victor was sure they would beat Verona. I don’t know what happened during the game.

“He is in Nigeria with his family and will then join the national team for two friendlies before going on vacation.”

Gattuso played a key role in bringing Osimhen to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer with the club parting with a club-record fee of €70 million.

The Super Eagles forward has, however, struggled to justify his big-money move with a section of the fans criticizing the huge fee paid to Lille.

The attacker was limited to 30 games across all competitions due to injury and coronavirus-related problems.

He managed to find the back of the net 10 times and provided three assists as part of his contribution for Napoli in the 2020-21 season.

Osimhen started his career with Wolfsburg following his eye-catching performances at the 2015 U17 World Cup.

He then moved to Belgium to join Sporting Charleroi, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent following his convincing showings.

He teamed up with Lille in the summer of 2019 and delivered spectacular performances during his one-year stay.

The centre-forward will be expected to deliver more impactful showings in the 2021-22 campaign.