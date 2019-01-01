Osimhen joins Tau and Salah on African Player of the Year shortlist
Salah beat Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the individual honour of 2018 after impressing for both club and country.
He faces competition for this year’s diadem from the young Lille forward who has been in fine scoring form since his move from Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.
2016 winner Riyad Mahrez, 2019 African Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo and Atletico Madrid midfield trojan Thomas Partey are also in the running.
Other prominent players nominated are Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund, Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly and PSG’s Idrissa Gueye.
The award holds on Tuesday, January 7 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
The shortlist:
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd) , Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain), Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool) , Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal) , Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua) , Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) , Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) , Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance) , Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid) , Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille) , Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace) · Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)