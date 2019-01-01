African All Stars

Osimhen joins Moussa Sow and Gervinho in Lille's exclusive goalscoring club

The Nigeria international notched his 10th effort in the French top-flight at the Stade Louis II on Saturday

Victor Osimhen has joined Senegal's Moussa Sow and Ivory Coast's Gervinho in Lille's exclusive goalscoring club after scoring a goal on his 18th appearance.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring at the Stade Louis II in the 13th minute to take his tally to 10 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season.

Osimhen comes behind Sow and Gervinho as the only players to have scored more goals in their first 18 matches for the Great Danes in the French top-flight.

His opener was cancelled out before the break as goals from Gelson Martins and Keita Balde in the 23rd and 29th minutes respectively gave Monaco a 2-1 lead.

Osimhen will be hoping to help Lille stretch their four-game winning streak in Ligue 1 as they hope to close the gap between second-placed Marseille.

