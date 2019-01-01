African All Stars

Osimhen's away goal drought continues in Lille’s defeat to Olympique Marseille

The Nigerian was a second-half substitute as the Great Danes bowed to the Phocaeans in Saturday’s French top-flight clash
Victor Osimhen continues his chase for a Ligue 1 away goal as Lille bowed 2-1 to Olympique Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

The Nigeria international, who was a major doubt for this game owing to injury worries, was introduced for Loic Remy after 65 minutes but could not rescue his team from defeat.

Morgan Sanson and Gabriel’s own goal powered Andre Villas-Boas’ men to their fifth win of the season, with Adama Soumaoro’s strike reduced to a mere consolation.

Despite seeing action for just 25 minutes, Osimhen got one shot, nine touches, four passes with a passing accuracy of 75%, albeit he was cautioned in the 83rd minute.

Following the defeat, Lille dropped to fifth spot in the French top-flight with 18 points after 12 games.

Christophe Galtier’s men travel to Spain for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia. They sit at the base of Group H with one point from three games.

 

